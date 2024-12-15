Njoku remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but his status won't be determined until after he tests out his hamstring in a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku didn't practice at all this week due to a hamstring issue, and while that lack of activity is normally a sign that a player won't be available on game day, the Browns are still giving him a chance to prove that he's healthy enough to suit up. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect an official word on the veteran tight end's status until the Browns release their inactive list about 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Njoku doesn't suit up, Jordan Akins would likely serve as the Browns' top tight end.