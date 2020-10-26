Njoku caught two of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

With Austin Hooper (appendectomy) sidelined, both Njoku and Harrison Bryant were in the starting lineup and each had an impact. Njoku caught the first of three go-ahead scores during a wild, fourth-quarter shootout in Cincinnati, while Bryant scored twice. Njoku, who requested a trade by the Nov. 3 deadline, wants to be a lead tight end somewhere, but the Browns want him around for depth and to be part of the offense that often deploys multiple tight ends. At this point, the team is unwilling to part with him. The Browns have one more game before the trade deadline -- Week 8 against the Raiders -- so they will at least hold onto him through that game. With Hooper expected to return Week 10 after a bye week, Njoku would return to a backup role, competing with Bryant for snaps behind Hooper.