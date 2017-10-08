Browns' David Njoku: Makes one-handed touchdown grab Sunday
Njoku caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and a score during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.
Njoku showed off his hands when he made a stunning one-handed touchdown catch during Cleveland's first drive of the second half on Sunday. The 21-year-old now has 12 receptions on the year -- with three of those going for touchdowns -- as he seems to be Cleveland's go-to guy when the team nears the end zone.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Touchdown streak ends Sunday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Finds paydirt again•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Two receptions during rookie debut•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Finally flashes talent•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Catches one pass Saturday•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week