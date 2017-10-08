Njoku caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and a score during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.

Njoku showed off his hands when he made a stunning one-handed touchdown catch during Cleveland's first drive of the second half on Sunday. The 21-year-old now has 12 receptions on the year -- with three of those going for touchdowns -- as he seems to be Cleveland's go-to guy when the team nears the end zone.