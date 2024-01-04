Njoku (illness/knee) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Njoku was able to handle some reps at practice Thursday, a day after he sat out the Browns' first Week 18 session entirely due to an illness, a knee injury and rest. No major health concerns are expected to prevent Njoku from playing this Sunday against the Bengals, but the Browns could still choose to rest him for all or most of the game in order to preserve his health for the postseason. The Browns are locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, and Njoku has proven himself to be one of the team's more important players this season, especially since Joe Flacco took over as Cleveland's starting quarterback. In his five appearances with Flacco under center, Njoku has averaged six receptions, 78 receiving yards and nine targets per game while scoring four touchdowns.