Browns' David Njoku: May need wrist surgery
Njoku, who is dealing with a concussion, also suffered a wrist injury Monday night against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, Njoku is seeking additional medical opinions at this stage, but he may need to undergo surgery to address the issue. His status for Sunday's game against the Rams, at a minimum, is thus cloudy. Next up for the team's tight end looks in the event that Njoku misses time are Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones.
