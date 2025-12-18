Njoku (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku didn't practice Wednesday, which gives the tight end one more chance to get some work in before the Browns' Week 16 injury designations are posted Friday. If Njoku -- who was inactive last weekend -- remains sidelined Sunday versus the Bills, Harold Fannin would be in line to lead Cleveland's TE corps this weekend, with Brenden Bates (ankle) and Blake Whiteheart also in the mix.