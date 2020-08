Njoku is not practicing Saturday for an undisclosed reason, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It is unclear if Njoku is dealing with some type of issue or if he is just getting a routine day off. His absence at practice should free up some snaps for Harrison Bryant, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson to get some extra reps as the No. 2 tight end behind Austin Hooper. His status will have to be monitored until the Browns provide some more clarity on the situation.