Njoku (knee) is not slated to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku is in line to miss Wednesday's practice due to the knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers early. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the tight end is "truly day-to-day," per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. Njoku will almost certainly need to resume practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday and/or Friday, and if he's unable to suit up in time to face the Dolphins in Week 7, rookie Harold Fannin -- who led the Browns in receptions and yards versus Pittsburgh -- will again benefit from increased target opportunities.