Njoku (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Njoku didn't practice last Wednesday due to an ankle issue, but ended up without a Week 9 injury designation before logging 56 of a possible 73 snaps in the Browns 27-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. While the tight end's listed injury is a new one, it's possible that his absence from Wednesday's session is maintenance-related. A return to practice Thursday by Njoku, in any capacity, would support that notion.
