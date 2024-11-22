Njoku brought in one of five targets for nine yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Browns' 24-19 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Njoku's inefficient night could have been much better had he reeled in a would-be touchdown pass from Jameis Winston early in the fourth quarter that hit the veteran tight end right in the hands before slipping away. However, Njoku partly made for it with a leaping two-point conversion grab two plays later following a Winston touchdown run. Njoku's reception total tied a season low, while his yardage total was his sparsest of the campaign. However, he should have nowhere to go but up in a Week 13 road matchup against the Broncos on Monday night, Dec. 2 as long as the weather is better than the blizzard-like conditions Thursday's contest was primarily played in.