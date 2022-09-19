Njoku caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets in Week 2.

After a quiet opening week, in which he was targeted once, Njoku was back on top of the tight end room with his five targets. He was on the field for 94% of the snaps (63 of 67 snaps), a greater share than he had in Week 1. This is still an offense dominated by its running backs, but quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked downfield more in Week 2, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt, up from 4.3 against the Panthers last week.