Njoku recorded four receptions on eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Njoku earned his second-highest target total of the season, good for second-best on the team in Sunday's loss. He did the majority of his damage on two catches, the first of which was an 18-yard score followed by a 41-yard gain that helped set up a field goal at the close the drive. Though the Browns offense has stagnated with PJ Walker under center, Njoku has 17 targets and nine receptions for 131 yards combined across his last two games.