Njoku recorded three catches on six targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens.

Njoku tied Amari Cooper for the team lead in targets, though he couldn't take advantage of his opportunity. His longest catch of the day went for only 13 yards, and he now has under 30 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Despite the lack of production, Njoku has racked up 25 targets in that span, a good indication that he remains heavily involved in the Cleveland offense.