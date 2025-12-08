Njoku was ruled out after leaving Sunday's loss to the Titans with a knee injury, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. He caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown.

Njoku hurt his knee while making a diving catch for a touchdown on the second play of the second quarter. After heading directly to the locker room following the incident, Njoku returned to the field but only to enter the medical tent. He's battled a sore knee the last three weeks, and it looks like that streak will extend at least one more week. Harold Fannin, who also caught a touchdown Sunday, will be the main beneficiary if Njoku is forced to miss any games.