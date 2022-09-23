Njoku corralled nine of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 29-17 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

The veteran set a new career high in receptions after previously counting a pair of seven-catch tallies as his personal best in that category. Njoku consistently got open against Steelers linebackers, and his seven-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter snapped a 7-7 tie while serving his first trip to the end zone since Week 17 of last season, also versus Pittsburgh. Njoku's target tally was also his highest since back-to-back 11-target games back in Baker Mayfield's rookie 2018 campaign, sending the talented tight end into a Week 4 road matchup versus the Falcons a week from Sunday with plenty of momentum.