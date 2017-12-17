Browns' David Njoku: No catches in Week 15
Njoku was held without a catch on three targets during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.
For the first time in his NFL career, Njoku finished a game without at least one reception, ending a remarkable streak of 13 consecutive matchups with a catch. The rookie tight end out of Miami has been quiet during the last two weeks, with just one reception on five targets. Josh Gordon's presence has eaten into Njoku's targets, but because Cleveland is usually playing from behind, there still should be plenty of opportunities for the 21-year-old to finish the season strong.
