Coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday that the team has yet to decide whether Njoku (wrist) will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Njoku returned to practice Nov. 20 and reportedly took full contact that same day, but the Browns have yet to confirm that the tight end has completely moved past the fractured wrist he sustained Week 2. Though Kitchens remains mum on Njoku's status for Week 13, the Browns could still wait until Saturday to add the tight end back to the 53-man roster. If the Browns determine Njoku isn't yet fit to play this week, the team would have until Dec. 11 to activate him or shut him down for the remainder of the season.