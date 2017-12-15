Browns' David Njoku: No designation for Week 15
Njoku (foot/wrist) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Neither injury looks like it will inhibit Njoku in Week 15, but his inconsistent production in recent games will make him a high-variance fantasy play at tight end. After turning in back-to-back four-catch outings in Weeks 12 and 13, Njoku failed to make an impact in the Browns' loss to the Packers last Sunday, hauling in just one of two targets for three yards.
