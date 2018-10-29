Njoku wasn't targeted in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers.

Njoku's failure to show up in the box score comes as a tremendous surprise, considering how he corralled 11 passes on 18 targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns during Cleveland's previous two games prior to Sunday. Hopefully, this is just an aberration and not a sign of things to come. The Browns' offense is expected to change with Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley no longer associated with the team, though it remains to be seen if that change is positive. Njoku -- along with the rest of Cleveland's offensive playmakers -- will look to bounce back against a Chiefs defense in Week 8.

