Browns' David Njoku: No trade imminent
Despite signing Austin Hooper, the Browns aren't expected to trade Njoku this offseason, ESPN.com's Jake Trotter reports.
Hooper's presence will make it harder for Njoku to draw targets and establish fantasy value, but the young tight end should nonetheless have an important role under new coach Kevin Stefanski, who frequently utilized multi-TE formations while serving as offensive coordinator in Minnesota last year. It's also worth noting that the Browns don't have an established No. 3 wide receiver, though they did trade for fullback Andy Janovich (elbow) a couple weeks ago. The team has until early May to make a decision on Njoku's fifth-year contract option for 2020, with a report from February suggesting it likely would be picked up. The Hooper signing might change things, and it might also make the Browns more receptive if another team comes calling with a generous trade offer for Njoku.
