Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens was non-committal about Njoku's status for Week 17 against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kitchens, who benched Njoku for each of the previous two games, responded in coach-speak when asked about the tight end's status for the season finale Sunday at 1:00 PM. "We're going to play the people I think gives us the best chance to win each week," Kitchens said. "Depending on what that is, we'll see how it goes Sunday." If Njoku doesn't dress, Demetrius Harris is expected to be the team's lead tight end.