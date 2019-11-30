Njoku (wrist) will not be activated ahead of Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The wait continues for Njoku, who returned to practice Nov. 20 after breaking his wrist in Week 2, thus landing on injured reserve. The Browns have until Dec. 11 to active their star tight end or shut him down for the rest of the season, so there's still time for Njoku to find his way onto the field. Demetrius Harris will start Week 13 against the Steelers.