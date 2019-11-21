The Browns aren't expected to reinstate Njoku (wrist) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Though Njoku was cleared for full contact Wednesday in his first practice with the team since Week 2, the Browns reportedly intend to bring him along slowly as he returns from a broken wrist. Unless Njoku shows less rust than anticipated in his practice sessions Thursday and Friday, he'll remain on IR for another week before potentially rejoining the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 13 matchup with Pittsburgh. Expect Cleveland to continue with a four-man committee at tight end versus the Dolphins after all of Demetrius Harris, Ricky Seals-Jones, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson played double-digit snaps on offense in the Week 11 win over the Steelers.