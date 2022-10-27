Njoku (ankle) won't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Jake Trotter of ESPN previously reported that Njoku is expected to be sidelined for two to five weeks due to a high ankle sprain, with coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday having described the tight end's status as week-to-week. For his part, Njoku hasn't completely ruled himself out for Monday night's game against the Bengals, but it would take a surprising turn of events for him to suit up for the contest, especially with Cleveland on bye in Week 9.