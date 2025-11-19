Njoku (knee) is not expected to practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku previously dealt with a knee injury in October, which forced him to sit out Week 7 versus Miami, but it remains to be seen whether his current issue is related. If Njoku isn't able to suit up Sunday versus the Raiders, added reps will be available for rookie tight end Harold Fannin in what is expected to be the first start for quarterback Shadeur Sanders. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Njoku is "day-to-day," per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.