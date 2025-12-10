Njoku (knee) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku suffered a knee injury during Cleveland's loss to the Titans in Week 14, on the play that saw him secure his only target for a one-yard touchdown catch. Now, his status appears up-in-the-air for Sunday's game against the Bears. Rookie Harold Fannin will benefit from increased opportunities as the Browns' starting tight end if Njoku misses any time.