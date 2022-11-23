Njoku (ankle, knee) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
In his return from a two-game absence this past Sunday against the Bills, Njoku logged 28 of a possible 75 snaps on offense en route to catching two of his three targets for 17 yards. It remains to be seen if the tight end's absence Wednesday is maintenance-related or indicative of a setback, with his Thursday participation level slated to add further context with regard to his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.