Njoku (ankle) was spotted working off to the side during Thursday's practice and is slated to go down as a non-participant on the Browns' second Week 10 practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku hasn't logged any recorded practice activity since suffering a left high-ankle sprain in the Browns' Week 7 loss to the Ravens, but he remains hopeful to be available this Sunday against the Dolphins coming off a Week 9 bye. In order for Njoku to make that a reality, he'll almost certainly need to mix into team drills Friday. Even in that scenario, Njoku would still likely carry an injury designation into the weekend. At this stage, it may be likelier that Njoku winds up missing a second straight game, in which case Harrison Bryant would be positioned for another turn as Cleveland's top tight end.