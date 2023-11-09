Njoku (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
It puts Njoku on track to play Sunday against the Ravens. Njoku has been on a bit of a heater of late, scoring a touchdown in back-to-back games after going scoreless over the first six contests.
