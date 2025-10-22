Njoku (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku returned to practice Wednesday after having missed Cleveland's win over the Dolphins in Week 7. Coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Njoku remains "day-to-day" but that he's "hopeful" the tight end will be able to retake the field versus the Patriots on Sunday. With that in mind, if Njoku is able to resume practicing in full Thursday and/or Friday, he'll have a solid chance to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.