Njoku (knee/personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku being ruled out for Week 18 is no surprise, given that the last time he practiced or played was Week 14. He wraps the 2025 campaign with 12 regular-season appearances, in which span he secured 33 of 48 targets for 293 yards and four touchdowns, having seen his production totals dip due to the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin (groin), who is also ruled out for Sunday's game. That leaves Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and practice squad man Sal Cannella in position to lead the Browns' tight end corps versus Cincinnati. Njoku is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.