Njoku (knee/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two injuries limited Njoku's participation in practice throughout the week, but he should be good to go versus Atlanta if he makes it through pregame warmups without incident. Confirmation on Njoku's status should come Sunday around 11:30 a.m. EST, when the Browns are expected to release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.