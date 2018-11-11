Browns' David Njoku: On track to play Sunday
Njoku (knee/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The two injuries limited Njoku's participation in practice throughout the week, but he should be good to go versus Atlanta if he makes it through pregame warmups without incident. Confirmation on Njoku's status should come Sunday around 11:30 a.m. EST, when the Browns are expected to release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Remains limited at practice•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Limited with knee and rib injuries•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Four catches Sunday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Avoids designation for Week 9•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Starts week limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10