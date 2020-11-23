Njoku failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 22-17 win over Philadelphia.
Njoku had an uptick in his snap count (34, 51 percent), as he and fellow tight end Harrison Bryant (39, 58 percent) helped cover for the loss of fullback Andy Janovich, but the duo combined for only one target. For the past two games, Cleveland has run the ball nearly twice as much as it thrown, which shrunk the targets for all receivers. Lead tight end Austin Hooper had seven of the eight tight end targets in those two games. Additionally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 7, so receivers need to build up yards to have any value.