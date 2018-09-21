Njoku caught both of his targets for 36 yards during Thursday's 21-17 victory over the Jets.

Both of Njoku's receptions came from Baker Mayfield, though with just one catch in the second half, he wasn't as involved in the offense as fantasy owners would have liked. However, if Mayfield is in fact the starting quarterback moving forward, his gun-slinging ways and ability to throw the ball downfield should help Njoku's value, and the tight end could very well see a considerable uptick in targets.