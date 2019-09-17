Njoku has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jets with a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones are slated to fill in for Njoku at tight end. The former first-round pick will need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Rams in Week 3.