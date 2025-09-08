Njoku recorded three receptions on six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals.

Njoku was projected to be Joe Flacco's second target behind Jerry Jeudy, but he was overshadowed by several Browns' pass catchers. The most notable was rookie tight end Harold Fannin, who drew rave reviews during the preseason and carried that into the regular season with nine targets. It's likely that Njoku retakes a larger role in the offense moving forward, but Flacco's distribution of targets in Week 1 was concerning.