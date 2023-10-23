Njoku recorded five receptions on nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts.

Njoku wasn't targeted until late in the second quarter when PJ Walker entered the game. He became Walker's favorite target for the rest of the game and managed a few big plays, highlighted by gains of 26 and 17 yards. Given that he recorded season-high marks in targets and yards, it was a positive performance for Njoku, though the entire Cleveland offense remains in flux due to the uncertain status of Deshaun Watson (shoulder).