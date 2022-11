Njoku (ankle) secured two of three targets for 17 yards in the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Njoku had a relatively quiet return from a two-game absence that was sandwiched around the Week 9 bye. The veteran tight end's reception and yardage totals were his lowest since Week 1 against the Panthers, but a Week 12 home matchup against a Buccaneers defense that can be vulnerable to tight ends may offer a chance for a boost in production.