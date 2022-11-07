Njoku (ankle) plans on playing Sunday against the Dolphins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Njoku was ruled out for Week 8 due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 7. The tight end appears to have benefitted from the team's Week 9 bye and is planning on playing in Week 10. After a slow start to his career, Njoku has developed as a pass catcher over the last two campaigns and has 34 receptions for 418 yards across seven appearances this season, putting him on pace to shatter his career-high numbers (36 receptions for 475 yards) from a year ago.