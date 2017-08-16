Browns' David Njoku: Plans to face Giants
Njoku (back) plans to play in Monday's preseason game against the Giants, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Njoku missed the preseason opener but returned to practice Saturday, allowing plenty of time to prepare for Monday's contest. He'll likely get most of his snaps with the backup units, which should give him a chance to build chemistry with DeShone Kizer in a game setting. The Kizer-Njoku connection probably won't be prolific this season, but the Browns hope it can be a big part of their long-term plan.
