Njoku caught his lone target for one yard in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

Njoku started and was on the field for Cleveland's first drive, the lone possession with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson under center. Both Njoku and backup tight end Jordan Akins were targeted on the drive. Watson and Njoku have been on the same page during camp, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, and the Browns see him running more than traditional tight end routes. Coaches feel he can make an impact from all over the formation and see Njoku turning screens into big gains.