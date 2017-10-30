Browns' David Njoku: Plays just 24 snaps Sunday
Njoku caught two of seven targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings
The rookie tight end was on the field for just 24 of Cleveland's 59 offensive snaps, but despite the lack of playing time, Njoku still came away with a team-high seven targets. The fact he finished with just two receptions left a lot to be desired, though at least the opportunities were there. The 21-year-old has 17 targets over his last three contests, and he'll look to build on that after the upcoming bye week.
