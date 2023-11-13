Njoku caught six of nine targets (three in red zone) for 58 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win over Baltimore in Week 10.

Njoku battled a knee injury during the preparation week, but he was on the field for 68 of 78 (87 percent) offensive snaps. He once again dominated the playing time and touches at tight end, as Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins combined for 29 snaps and two targets. After a slow start, Njoku has been prominent in the passing attack, averaging five catches and 54 yards with two touchdowns and nine red-zone targets over the last four weeks.