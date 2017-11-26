Browns' David Njoku: Posts highest reception total Sunday
Njoku caught all four of his targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
After three disappointing weeks in a row, Njoku broke out, in a way, and finished with the most receptions in a game during his short career. His 47 receiving yards trumped his total from the past three games combined, as the rookie tight end and DeShone Kizer were on the same page against Cincinnati's defense. The 21-year-old still hasn't scored since Week 5, but this game only bodes well for his usage and opportunities going forward.
