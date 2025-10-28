Njoku could be traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal speculates.

Week 9 is the Browns' bye week, which is typically a time when teams -- especially two-win clubs with the 30th ranked offense (15.8 ppg) -- reassess, evaluate and potentially make changes. There are signs that point to Njoku being a possible trade candidate before the Nov. 4 deadline. That he's in the final year of a contract is the most glaring. Other clues include the team claiming a tight end (Brenden Bates) and signing one to its practice squad (Caden Prieskorn) on Monday. It was also noteworthy that backup TE Harold Fannin (40 snaps) was allotted more playing time than Njoku (32) in Sunday's loss to New England. Njoku is coming off a productive Week 8, when he caught four of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown, which could spark interest from potential trade partners.