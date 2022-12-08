Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
After sitting out last Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans with the knee issue, Njoku has opened Week 14 prep with a pair of limited sessions. The Browns won't decide on whether Njoku carries a designation into this weekend's game against the Bengals until after Friday's practice, but the tight end is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, per Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com. If Njoku puts an end to his one-game absence this weekend, he'll be playing in his first game with new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who returned from his 11-game suspension last week and made his season debut against Houston.