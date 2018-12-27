Njoku (knee) turned in a full practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The unrestricted practice clears the way for Njoku to play in Sunday's season finale against the Ravens. In the Browns' previous matchup with Baltimore in Week 5, Njoku drew double-digit targets for one of two times all season, parlaying his 10 looks into six receptions for 69 yards.

