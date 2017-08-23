Njoku (ankle) is practicing Wednesday, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Browns coach Hue Jackson was apparently correct in his assertion that Njoku's ankle injury from Monday's preseason game isn't a serious issue. The rookie tight end is getting right back to it, which is good news considering he already missed some practice time while dealing with a sore back earlier in the month. The Browns still seem to have an open competition at tight end, as Njoku, Seth DeValve and Randall Telfer all got work with the first-team offense during Monday's exhibition. The trio combined to catch four passes for only nine yards, but each of the three drew at least one target while Brock Osweiler was still in the game.