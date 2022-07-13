Njoku is set to take on a larger role and be a feature of the passing game in 2022, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. "We certainly want to feature (Njoku)," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "(He has) great size, great length in terms of catching the football and being able to go up and pluck contested catches. I think there is an evolution that will continue for David the player."

Njoku was a part-time player in four of his five seasons, but he will become the lead tight end after the Browns let Austin Hooper go. He played 47 percent of the snaps in 2020 then 64 percent last season; that count should head north of 80 percent in 2022. Stefanski feels the 26-year-old Njoku has evolved into a complete tight end, and the Browns rewarded him with a four-year contract earlier in the offseason. He's been featured in the red zone during Stefanski's watch -- all the tight ends were -- and has been used on quick throws, where he can use his athleticism after the catch. That was the case with a 71-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass in Week 5, when Njoku caught seven passes for 149 yards. Unfortunately, the tight end never had more than 39 yards in a game the rest of the season, a glimpse into the inconsistency that's dogged him.