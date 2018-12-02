Njoku was held to three catches for eight yards on six targets in Sunday's 29-13 loss to Houston.

Eight of Njoku's teammates finished with more receiving yards than him, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for a career-high 397 yards despite the tight end's struggles. After a streak of five consecutive games over 50 receiving yards, Njoku has now come up short of 20 yards twice in his past three appearances. Those recent struggles leave owners with some difficult decisions to make at the tight end position with the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, though Njoku will benefit from a favorable Week 14 matchup -- the visiting Panthers have allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends this season.